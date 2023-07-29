Google Cloud: Digital travel services see upsurge among urban Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR: Digital travel services saw an upsurge among users in Malaysia particularly those that reside in urban areas with almost four out of 10 urban digital consumers in Malaysia already using digital travel services.

This category is expected to grow 56 per cent year-on-year and contribute US$8 billion (RM36.18 billion) to Malaysia's digital economy by 2025.

Google Cloud regional director, Indonesia and Malaysia Megawaty Khie said travel ecosystem players cannot afford to overlook the importance of offering digital services that are always-on, simple, personalised and secure.

Khie said Google search trends for the period July 16, 2022 to July 15, 2023 suggest that adjacent industries can seize opportunities presented by Malaysia's tourism rebound.

“In Malaysia, inbound international air travel demand - flights by non-residents to a country - has experienced a massive upturn based on Google search volumes for the period of Aug 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. On Aug 1, 2022 – the day Malaysia lifted its remaining Covid-19 restrictions – inbound demand saw a year-on-year increase of 1,180 per cent.

“This resurgence has continued through to the first half of 2023. Between Aug 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023, inbound demand saw an overall year-on-year increase of more than 188 per cent,” she told reporters at a press briefing on Malaysia's Travel Recovery and Growth: Trends, Opportunities and Innovations here, today.

Digital tourism refers to using digital tools to organise, manage and even enjoy the travel experience.

Khie said in the past year, search queries related to ‘travel credit card’ and ‘travel insurance’ in Malaysia have grown by over 750 per cent and over 250 per cent, respectively.

She said search queries related to ‘medical tourism’ in Malaysia grew by over 60 per cent while search queries related to ‘digital nomad visas’ in Malaysia have grown by over 350 per cent.

“When we consider tourism’s economic impact, there’s often a focus on the contribution from core areas like aviation and accommodation – and rightfully so. But our analysis also highlights tourism’s impact on other sectors, from financial services to healthcare, to retail and transportation,” she said.

Khie said Google Cloud had unveiled new solutions and resources that are now available to organisations in Malaysia to help them innovate with generative artificial intelligence (AI) quickly, securely, and responsibly. -Bernama