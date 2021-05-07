Google, Microsoft offer expertise to develop disabled-friendly app — J-Kom

KUALA LUMPUR: Tech giants Google and Microsoft Corporation are ready to share their expertise to help develop a disabled-friendly app in an effort to empower the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) community in the country.

According to the statement issued by the Community Communications Department (J-Kom) today, both companies have expressed their willingness during an online coordination meeting that was also attended by representatives of the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu), Social Welfare Department, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), MyNIC Bhd, the official registry for the “.MY” domain, and also the PwD.

“J-Kom held the coordination meeting with Google and Microsoft yesterday to discuss strategic partnerships that can be implemented to improve information delivery to the PwD community.

“At the meeting, both companies welcomed the initiative by the department and agreed to share their experience to improve the government website to make it more disabled-friendly,” the statement read.

The partnerships, including strategic collaborations between the government and the companies, will continue in the future in line with efforts to empower the PwD community in the country. — Bernama