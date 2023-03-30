Google survey shows 72% of parents proactively educating themselves on online safety

KUALA LUMPUR: A survey conducted by Google Malaysia has found that 72 per cent of parents were proactively educating themselves about online safety last year compared to only 67 per cent in 2021.

Describing this as an encouraging sign, Google Malaysia’s head of communications Nadia Khan said the ‘Kids and Families Safety’ online survey also showed that 30 per cent of parents did not feel that their children were well informed about online safety issues.

“From the moment a child receives a device at a typical age of 10 years old, on average parents only start having conversations about online safety with them at 13 years old,“ she told the media after a roundtable briefing on ‘Online Safety for Kids and Families’ here today.

She hoped to spread this awareness and educate parents through free resources and tools such as YouTube Kids, Family Link and Be Internet Awesome programme to prepare parents and their children to be safer online and build healthy digital habits.

When asked about a suggestion to enhance parents’ awareness on online safety by working closely with school Parent-Teacher Associations, she said they would take this into consideration for future programmes.

Meanwhile, Google’s South East Asia (SEA) Performance Solutions lead Jenny Lim shared that cyberbullying was her biggest concern.

Lim said she fixed a screen time limit for her daughters, especially on weekdays, and set a good example by modelling appropriate behaviour.

“There might be some parents who are not internet savvy and just let their kids be exposed to technology. However, it’s important for them to be informed and one way to do so is for them to connect with other parents or find groups with similar interests to get different views,“ she added. - Bernama