KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall has denied it is spending a large amount of money to get the services of lawyer Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram (pix), who is representing it in the Taman Rimba Kiara case.

In a statement issued today, the Federal Territories Ministry said Sri Ram offered his services pro-bono to represent City Hall in the case.

“When the offer was referred to the legal firm representing City Hall in the case, they agreed to accept the offer. As such, the allegation that City Hall is spending a large amount of money for his services is false and baseless,” the statement said. - Bernama