Gopeng chemical waste dumping site off limits to public

IPOH: Members of the public have been advised to stay away from the location of a chemical liquid dump in an open area near the Gopeng Rural Transformation Center (RTC) near here yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the Perak Department of Environment (DOE) is conducting a safety assessment apart from gauging the air pollution index (IPU) at the scene.

“The case is being investigated by Perak DOE in accordance with the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and people who have information about the incident have been advised to come forward,“ he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, 33 drums containing 20 per cent liquid chemical waste under the category of ‘SW 402/ UN 1760 Schedules Waste’ were found to be leaking in the area, believed to have been dumped illegally by irresponsible parties.

Following that, a team from the Gopeng Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) rushed to the scene of the incident for further action with the assistance of BBP Simpang Pulai and the Hazardous Chemicals (Hazmat) Team of BBP Pasir Puteh. - Bernama