Gov't aims to sign 50 MoUs with TVET industry players: Deputy Minister

ALOR GAJAH: The government aims to sign 50 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the country's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) industry players, said Deputy Human Resources Minister Mustapha Sakmud.

He said the MoUs are collaborations between all TVET institutions, currently under 12 ministries, to provide the latest exposure in producing skilled workers.

“For now, we have signed MoUs with 24 companies and I hope we will achieve the target to have collaborations with all 50 industry players by the end of the year.

“We have drawn up a strategy for these collaborations to benefit TVET institutions in the country,” he told reporters at the ‘Jejak TVET MADANI Alumni Institut Latihan Perindustrian (ILP) Bukit Katil’ programme in Taman Lesung Batu Emas, here today.

Mustapha said that through these collaborations, these companies will provide expertise and exposure to the latest technology to TVET institutions.

He also said that these companies will provide the necessary equipment during the learning process to make it easier for students to understand the technology being introduced to them.

He added that students will also have the opportunity to serve with industry players who have established collaborations since they (students) have learned about the technology used by the related companies. -Bernama