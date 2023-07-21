Gov't allocates RM64.8m to Jakoa for Orang Asli education

BANGI: The government has allocated RM64.8 million to the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) for the education of Orang Asli children, said Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) secretary-general Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun (pix).

“This allocation covers expenses at primary schools right up to institutions of higher learning (IPT) to ensure Orang Asli children can get a proper education,“ he said.

Among the aid given was transport assistance of RM36.9 million, pocket money of RM12 million and payments for various types of fees totalling RM638,000, he said at the JAKOA 2022 excellent students award ceremony here today. Also present was JAKOA director-general Sapiah Mohd Nor.

Ramlan said the Orang Asli community was capable of excelling even on the global stage if they have the right mindset, understanding and direction in life.

“Orang Asli children especially in the rural and interior areas should be moulded through the best education system to transform them into individuals capable of changing the way of life of their community,“ he said.

Ramlan said 751 Orang Asli students were pursuing their studies in various courses at IPT.

“Judging by this number, we can see that the Orang Asli community now has a high level of awareness on the importance of education.

“This success proves that they can compete with other communities and society’s negative perception of the Orang Asli as being a backward community is wrong,” he said.

He said that last year seven Orang Asli students went to further studies overseas with Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) scholarships.

Ramlan said for Orang Asli children who did not excel in their studies, KKDW through Jakoa offered them opportunities to attend Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes so that they would be equipped with practical skills to take up jobs.

“TVET is important to empower manpower with relevant skills that meet the requirements of industries. By providing access to TVET, KKDW and Jakoa can offer opportunities for the development of individuals and progress of the Orang Asli community as a whole,” he said.

On today’s ceremony, Ramlan said 123 Orang Asli students were rewarded for their excellence in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia. -Bernama