KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated RM8.6 million to mosques and surau in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, in conjunction with Ramadan.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the allocation was to assist in their management during the fasting month.

“The aid ranging from RM11,000 to RM15,000 can be used to maintain the cleanliness of mosques and surau as well as implement educational programmes,” he said in his speech when launching the Marhaban Ya Ramadhan and Ramadhan Without Waste campaign at the National Mosque, here today.

Mujahid said the zakat fitrah rate for the Federal Territory this year was RM7 per person and the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) is expected to collect RM9.8 million.

He also said the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (Jakim) is working together with the Housing and Local Government Ministry to curb food waste during Ramadan.

“The ministry is responsible for the Ramadan bazaars and local authorities, so this cooperation will help create awareness among the people.”

He added that Jakim too will be working with the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry on the Ramadan Without Waste Campaign.