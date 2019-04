KUALA LUMPUR: The government is awaiting approval from the Malay Rulers for the appointment of a new Chief Justice, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He noted that there is a provision on the appointment of the Chief Justice, where the government must submit the name of the proposed candidate to the Conference of Rulers and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“It seems there is a provision (for the proposed name) for the appointment to be submitted to the Majlis Raja-Raja (Conference of Rulers) and not just the Agong.

“We have informed the Agong but there is a need to inform the other rulers too. Right now, we are waiting for them to give their approval,” he told a press conference at the Albukhary Foundation here.

Dr Mahathir was responding to reports yesterday which claimed that he and the Malay Rulers are in a stalemate over the appointment of the next Chief Justice.

Former Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum retired recently after serving 27 years in the judiciary.

Malanjum, the first Sabahan to hold the top post in the judiciary, served as the Chief Justice for nine months.

He was the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak for 12 years. — Bernama