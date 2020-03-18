Gov’t cancels ‘Visit Malaysia 2020’ campaign over Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has cancelled the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign due to the Covid-19 situation, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri announced tonight.

She said Covid-19 has had a detrimental effect on the tourism sector in Malaysia in particular and the world in general.

Due to the movement control order from March 18 to 31 to check the spread of Covid-19, the ministry had to freeze many tourism-related services, she said in a statement.

The services include all counter and online services at the Tourism Licensing Division and ministry offices in the states, such as licensing of tour companies, tour guides, tourism accommodation, spas and foot reflexology centres, she added.

Nancy said in line with the Movement Control Order, all tourist accommodations are allowed to operate at a minimum level.

“All guests at the accommodation premises must remain in their respective rooms during the quarantine period and order their meals through room service.

“Check-ins at tourist accommodation will also be permitted, but on a small and limited scale,” she said.

However, new domestic tourists wanted to check-in at the premises would not be allowed, she added.

VM2020 was launched on Dec 31, targeting 30 million visitor arrivals and RM100 billion tourist receipts. - Bernama