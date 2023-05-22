Gov’t confident momentum to strengthen economy will continue

KUALA LUMPUR: The Unity Government is confident that the momentum to strengthen the national economy, increase job opportunities and reduce the unemployment rate will continue through the strategies outlined by the National Employment Council (NEC).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) said the NEC is focused on three main components, namely job creation, placement programmes, training and skill development as well as addressing the structural issues in the labour market.

Fadillah who is also Minister of Plantation and Commodities, said this year NEC has identified 49 initiatives related to employment under Budget 2023 to be implemented by 63 agencies.

“In addition, we will start to implement 12 of the 32 focus initiatives outlined under the National Job Creation Plan to address the structural issues in the labour market.

“NEC has agreed with the target of 119,964 jobs to be created that will be realised through foreign and domestic direct investments for the year 2023,“ he said in a statement today.

More to come...