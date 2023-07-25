Gov’t considering recommendation to gazette rescue personnel service medals as federal award

PUTRAJAYA: The Unity Government is studying a recommendation to gazette service medals for rescue personnel involved in humanitarian missions as federal awards, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said.

He said the recommendation was being reviewed by the Prime Minister’s Department’s Ceremonial and Protocol Division and Secretariat of International Conference and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) before being finalised.

“Right now the recommendation is being studied, there’s no timeline (for announcement),” he told reporters after attending the Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Medal presentation ceremony here today.

Federal awards are honours conferred by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to leaders and Malaysians who for their contributions and sacrifice to the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had suggested on Feb 16 that all the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Smart) members who served in the mission to rescue earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria be given special allowances, appreciation certificates and special service medals to honour their contributions and commitment.

A total of 248 personnel from Smart, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force were conferred medals following the suggestion.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Department Asst Supt Mohd Khairul Azmi Jaafar, 38, expressed his gratitude to the government for the acknowledgement he received for being part of the humanitarian mission to Turkiye.

“The Turkiye mission was my first mission abroad and I’m very proud to have been selected. I learnt many things during my time there,” the 11-year Fire and Rescue Department veteran shared.-Bernama