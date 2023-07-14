Gov't has spent RM30m on 'Rahmah Sales' as of June

TUMPAT: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has spent a total of RM30 million on Rahmah Sales, benefiting 1.1 million people nationwide as of June.

Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh said buyers would not only benefit from subsidised prices but also enjoy much better discounts through the initiative.

“Grade A eggs, for example, are sold for RM13 per tray compared to the market price of RM18, while a chicken is sold for RM6.80 per kilogramme compared to the market price of RM9.40 per kilogramme,“ she said. Fuziah was speaking to reporters after launching the Rahmah Sales carnival in Laman Warisan Kampung Laut here today.

She said the Rahmah Sales initiative was aimed at helping targeted groups through subsidies provided by the government.

On another matter, Fuziah said the ministry has held talks with several formula milk powder manufacturers to resolve the issue of recent price hikes for the product.

“So far, the manufacturers have responded positively and a decision will be taken soon.

“The ministry will ensure that formula milk is sold at an affordable price to reduce the burden on the people,” she said. -Bernama