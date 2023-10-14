Gov't hopes Kelantan will utilise RM276m allocation to build seven Sukma facilities

GUA MUSANG: The Federal Government hopes that Kelantan will utilise the RM276 million allocation to build seven sports facilities for the 2028 Malaysia Games (Sukma) which the East Coast state will host.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said the government also wants the allocation to be used to help the state build suitable sports facilities for events that will be contested in Sukma.

“The government was sports to be an element that creates integration among the people, despite their different political leanings.

“For that, Kelantan certainly has the highest sporting talent but it has to be polished with (better) facilities and coaching,” he said after launching the state-level National Sports Day 2023 at Taman Etnobotani here today.

Also present were Kelantan Madani Unity Government party chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub, state police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun and Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim.

Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar) would consider making an application for a Sports Complex to be built in Gua Musang for that purpose.

“I will hold talks with several ministries, including the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Finance. I will announce a decision, most probably, this year or next year,” he said.

He added that the National Sports Day was not only celebrated in Malaysia but also at all Malaysian High Commission offices and Embassies in other countries. -Bernama