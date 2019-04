KUALA LUMPUR: The government is looking for the “best solution” to resolve the waste management problem faced by Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

The company has come up with several suggestions on how to deal with the waste and the government is considering them, Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

However, he stressed that there was no indication Lynas’ operations posed an environmental threat.

“The government is investor friendly and has made a collective decision to allow Lynas to remain in the country,” Redzuan said.

He also pointed out that there was no agreement with the company to send the waste back to Australia.

Redzuan said the waste management issue was separate from the government’s decision to allow Lynas to continue operating in Malaysia.

“We have established a high-level independent committee and we’re waiting for its report. Before we can make any decision on the waste, the Cabinet will have to discuss it,” he said.

He added that the report would be made public if the company’s operations posed any threat to the people.