Gov’t mulls holding hybrid Parliament sessions — Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is looking to hold the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara sessions in a hybrid manner to ensure that Parliament can play its due role even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said he held a virtual meeting with the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and the Dewan Negara President as well as their deputies to discuss preparations towards the implementation of the hybrid Parliament.

According to him, it covers infrastructure, technical, legal, regulatory and financial aspects.

“Today’s meeting basically agreed with the hybrid Parliament concept to be held based on the participation of Members of Parliament both physically and virtually.

“The meeting also decided that a more detailed study be carried out immediately to prepare a complete paper that will be submitted in the near future for consideration and approval by the Cabinet,“ he said in a statement here. — Bernama