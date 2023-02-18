Gov’t open to expanding ‘Rahmah’ initiative to banking, insurance sectors

KUCHING: The government is open to expanding the ‘Rahmah’ initiative to the banking and insurance sectors.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pic) said an engagement session involving banks will also be held in the near future to discuss the matter.

“For a way forward, I plan to meet with them (players in the banking industry) and hold an engagement session.

“Who knows (through the session), there could be certain packages offered by banks and insurance companies,” he told reporters after the Sarawak-level launch of the ‘Menu Rahmah’ initiative here today.

Menu Rahmah is a government initiative to help reduce the burden of the people’s cost of living, especially the needy, to get well-balanced meals at a price of RM5 and below.

It is participated by private food and beverage companies on a voluntary basis.

As of Feb 16, a total of 512 business premises have registered with the Menu Rahmah initiative nationwide. - Bernama