Gov’t provides RM500 incentive for youths involved in volunteerism

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will provide an incentive of RM500 to youths who participate in volunteerism activities with government-recognised bodies, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the government will inculcate the concept of “pay it forward” in cultivating the spirit of volunteerism among youth aged 18 to 20 while RM20 million is provided for Rakan Muda to carry out more youth programmes.

“The Rakan Muda programme has been revived in an effort to shape the identity and personality of young Malaysians,” he said during the tabling of the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar said the Tunas Usahawan Belia Bumiputera (TUBE) programme will be continued with an allocation of RM20 million while the TEKUN Youth Mobilepeneur Scheme will also be continued with an allocation of RM10 million to finance the capital of youths involved in the delivery services using motorcycles.

Since its inception, the TUBE programme has produced over 7,000 Bumiputera youth entrepreneurs and created almost 14,000 employment opportunities,” he said.

To promote Malaysia as an e-sport industrial development hub, he said RM30 million is allocated to encourage international video game companies or studies to invest in the country in product development.

On the Orang Asli community, Anwar said the community is allocated RM333 million compared to RM305 million this year, including implementing socio-economic development projects, infrastructure in Orang Asli villages and the provision of social aid.

“For example, a total of RM28 million is allocated to intensify the Orang Asli entrepreneur development programme as well as the replanting of Orang Asli farms, among them in Batang Padang, Perak and Hulu Langat, Selangor,” he said. -Bernama