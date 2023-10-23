Gov’t’s stance on 3R issue, resolving plight of undocumented residents among focus of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s stance on the issue of religion, race and Royalty (3R), as well as the resolution to the plight of undocumented residents are among the focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh) will ask the Home Minister to state the government’s position on the 3R issue and the legal basis used to prohibit Malaysians from touching on the matter.

Muhyiddin will pose the question during the Oral Question and Answer session.

In the same session, Lo Su Fui (GRS-Tawau) will ask the Minister of Home Affairs to state efforts to resolve the issue of residents who do not have documents due to late registration, the death of parents, loss of marriage certificate, and other matters.

Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (PN-Labuan), meanwhile, will ask the Minister of Transport to state why Malaysia Airlines terminated Brahim’s Food Services Sdn Bhd’s inflight catering service before appointing a new caterer as a replacement.

Today’s sitting will also see the debate session on Budget 2024 enter its fifth day, after being tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Oct 13.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the Supply Bill 2024 will be debated at the policy level for eight days, before a four-day session for replies from ministers begins Oct 30.

Members of Parliament will participate in the debate on the Bill at the committee level for 12 days beginning Nov 6.

The current Dewan Rakyat meeting sits for 32 days from Oct 9 to Nov 30.-Bernama