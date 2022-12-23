Gov’t studying need to list imported eggs as controlled items: MAFS

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is looking into the need to list imported eggs as controlled items, among other measures, to ensure their prices remain affordable.

Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid said MAFS was discussing the matter with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

It follows the temporary approval by MAFS on Dec 16 to bring in eggs from foreign sources to overcome the lack of egg supply the country has been facing for the past few months.

“The eggs brought in from abroad are (indeed) a little small (in size) but now the role of the ministry (MAFS) is to deal with the supply issue and ensure eggs a readily available.

“We will also ensure that the imported eggs are of good quality,“ she told reporters after attending the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) Food Kit Distribution Programme and Chicken Egg Distribution Intervention at the FAMA headquarters near here, today.

Earlier, Haslina inspected the preparation of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) to supply 62,500 food and egg kits to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) which will be distributed to flood victims in the East Coast states.

She said the distribution complemented the government’s desire to increase supply in helping the affected groups.

“We are increasing the supply chain to areas that we have identified as short in egg supply, in fact, we are increasing the amount to be sent to Kelantan and Terengganu.

“Apart from NADMA, the distribution also involves collaboration with the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) to ensure the supply remains smooth,“ she said.

In the meantime, FAMA director-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli said the egg distribution programme involved the cooperation of seven companies. - Bernama