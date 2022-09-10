Gov’t supports move to gazette Kampung Laut Mosque as Unesco world heritage site: Ismail Sabri

KOTA BHARU: The government fully supports the move to gazette the Kampung Laut Mosque as a National Monument under the National Heritage Department and as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage Site, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri, in his Facebook post today, also described the move as being very significant.

“I am very happy, because after more than 50 years, the desire of the people of Kelantan to bring back the old Mosque of Kampung Laut (to its place of origin) has become a reality.

“The government has also spent RM40 million on the Kampung Laut Redevelopment Project which consists of the Serunding Heritage Site, the Art Heritage Site and the relocation of the Old Kampung Laut Mosque,“ he said.

The Kampung Laut Mosque - the oldest in Malaysia at 400 years old - was brought back to its original location along with original components such as the tower structure and pulpit, some 50 years after it was relocated to Nilam Puri, due to floods.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Palekbang Bridge construction project to connect Kota Bharu with Tumpat scheduled to begin at the end of this year could solve the traffic congestion issue in the area.

He added that the four-kilometre-long bridge would also be the main catalyst for Kelantan as an investment and tourism destination, apart from improving the socioeconomic status of the local population.

“This is the ongoing commitment of the Federal Government to ensure a balanced development enjoyed by the people of Kelantan, in line with the aspirations of Keluarga Malaysia,“ he said. - Bernama