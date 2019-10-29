Gov’t to create economic hotspot map, reduce disparity

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is set to create a map of economic hotspots in the country to identify rural areas with the potential to become economic centres, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (pix) said the move was in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 blueprint to uplift the economy in rural areas, and they would be selected based on their strengths and uniqueness.

“There are 15 main economic growth activity proposals, including the focus on smart and high-value agriculture, as well as the more widespread use of green technology.

“Emphasis is also placed on the production of downstream products from palm oil and latex to add value and increase returns.

“There will also be an emphasis on developing the economy in rural areas, which will create more employment opportunities and give rise to high-income entrepreneurs and increase people’s income in those areas,“ he said in reply to Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PH-Beluran).

Kiandee wanted to know the government’s plans on increasing income levels in rural areas to reduce the economic disparity between the urban and rural communities. — Bernama