KUALA LUMPUR: The government is ready to assist automotive players especially the Bumiputera in upgrading their marketing skills to enable them to promote their products more effectively.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said Bumiputera automotive players are very much involved in the sector mainly in the production area, but still lags behind in marketing.

“There is a need to correct this imbalance because our new policies are about equitability in sharing the wealth in this country.

“Of course this will need money and investment and we will see how we can support them in this field,” he said after launching the National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP 2020), here today.

Mahathir said the Bumiputera have to be assisted with training and exposure where they could learn aspects about marketing as well as ways to promote their products.

The NAP 2020 will incorporate three new advanced technology elements namely Next Generation Vehicle, Mobility as a Service and Industrial Revolution 4.0.

Earlier when launching the NAP 2020, Mahathir said vehicle technology are critical development focus for today’s global carmakers to enhance vehicle safety as well as to make mobility more intelligent and environmentally-friendly. — Bernama