Gov’t to launch programme to help homeless

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will be gradually implementing the ‘Jelajah Rahmah’ outreach programme this year to help the homeless and those mired in social ills.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa (pix) said the programme would involve mosques, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and corporate firms.

“Apart from providing assistance such as food, these groups will be given religious education and counselling services so they can return to leading normal lives.

“This approach is different as it is not held in a mosque as usual, but we go out and help them in other public spaces,“ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the programme at Anjung Singgah here Saturday night.

Prior to the launch, Mujahid joined volunteers from the National Welfare Foundation and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) to distribute food aid to some 200 homeless people. — Bernama