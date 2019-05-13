Gov’t to propose legislation on collection and distribution of food donations

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will soon have a legislation to regulate the collection and distribution of perishable and near-expiry food for onward distribution to those in need.

Given the moniker ‘Good Samaritan Bill’, the proposed legislation will comprise three components to protect all those involved in food rescue efforts.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the most important aspect of the legislation was to ensure that donors who give away food through the proper channels are protected.

The second and third components will cover the recipients and the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that act as the conduits between the donors and recipients, he told a press conference after delivering a keynote address at a food bank seminar here today.

“We want to ensure that there is systematic support for NGOs and stakeholders involved in such efforts,” he added.

The first draft of the bill has been sent to the Attorney-General for review.

Saifuddin said the plan was to table the bill by the end of the year.

He said the purpose of the seminar was to enhance the existing food bank programme that was rolled out in August last year.

“We need to learn to do better in guaranteeing supplies, handling the food, and building a database of recipients before we finally enact a law to regulate these efforts,” he added.

Saifuddin said the seminar had brought together all stakeholders, including NGOs, government agencies and other organisations that had helped to launch the effort with experienced food bank programmes initiators from abroad.

“They can use the seminar to exchange views on issues such as best practices and they can make recommendations to the ministry so we can bring improvements,” he said.

He added that these efforts would strengthen awareness about food wastage among the people.