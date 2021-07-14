Gov’t to set up RCI to investigate Tabung Haji issues — DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) under the Commissions of Enquiry Act 1950 (Act 119) to investigate issues arising connected to Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the matter was agreed at the Cabinet meeting today following issues arising from audits carried out by consultants such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young and Roland Berger from 2014 to 2020.

“Setting up the RCI is appropriate so that further investigations can be made on matters raised and appropriate recommendations can be submitted to the government to restore the image and confidence of the people in LTH,” he said in a statement today.

The RCI is also to ensure that a transparent and trustworthy internal investigation can be carried out to ensure that LTH has carried out its mandate professionally in managing the deposits of Muslims, he added.

Ismail Sabri said among the terms agreed by the Cabinet was that the scope of the RCI would focus on the consultants’ findings on issues arising from LTH from 2014 to 2020, but this did not include the LTH Restructuring and Rehabilitation Plan currently being implemented.

Ismail Sabri said the RCI would also determine whether there was a cover-up of information on the issues raised and misleading statements, besides also submitting a review report and recommendations on follow-up actions to the government, if necessary, within three months.

It would recommend appropriate action to be taken against the parties involved, either directly or indirectly, if they were found to be in breach of any provision of the law in force without prejudice to investigations and legal action being implemented by the relevant authorities.

He said details on the establishment of RCI regarding terms and references as well as its membership will be announced in the near future, adding that the Prime Minister’s Department will identify a list of RCI members from experts in Syariah, Law, Islamic banking and Investment. — Bernama