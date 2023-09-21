Gov’t urged to establish special department for persons with disablities

KUALA LUMPUR: A senate member today proposed that the government establish a Department of Special People Affairs under the supervision of the Prime Minister’s Department to ensure that the welfare of persons with disabilities (PWDs) are protected.

Senator Isaiah Jacob said the department could be a platform for the wishes and proposals of the group to be heard, thus empowering the community in this country as they are seen to be lagging behind compared to other countries.

“There are far too many issues related to PWDs, as such, the government needs to give them special focus. As the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) is burdened with several other tasks, the establishment of this department is viewed as appropriate to ensure the fundamental rights of the group are protected.

“As this matter is related to the rights of persons with disabilities, I recommend that if the department is established, it must be headed by people from the group, he said when debating the motion for the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review at the Dewan Negara today.

In the meantime, Isaiah, who is also a PWD, hoped that the government would focus on providing conducive and disabled-friendly facilities at higher education centres and schools across the country.

He said that despite various efforts being made to meet the needs of the disabled, several schools and educational institutions still fail to provide appropriate basic facilities such as proper toilet facilities for the group.

“This makes it extremely difficult for PWD children so I hope the government will focus more on fulfilling the needs of this group,“ he said.

Dewan Negara deputy president Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed who chaired the meeting expressed his support for Isaiah and urged Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek to take note of the proposal.

“Since the Education Minister is present here today, I wish to summarise that schools should be installed with the proper facilities and there should be no discrimination against PWDs,“ he said.

Nur Jazlan said he was touched by Isaiah’s speech and called on all parties to pay attention to the plight of PWDs. -Bernama