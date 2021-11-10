Gov’t urged to increase projects in Sarawak with Indonesia’s capital move

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to increase the number of development projects in Sarawak, since Kalimantan, which borders the state, will be made the new capital of Indonesia.

Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (GPS-Batang Lupar) said that the matter was very important to improve the economy in the areas in Sarawak, as rapid development was taking place in Kalimantan.

“Therefore, development, and the need for more projects that can generate economy in the surrounding areas, is crucial to ensure that the economic overflow and development will be enjoyed by all,“ she said.

Rohani said this when debating the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) at the Dewan Rakyat today.

She also asked the government to improve the Sarawak-Kalimantan border control system by adding more General Operations Force personnel, especially in several ‘hotspot’ areas for smuggling of illegal immigrants, namely, Kuching, Serian and Sri Aman.

Meanwhile, Ma’mun Sulaiman (Warisan-Kalabakan) said that Malaysia would see an economic impact and spillover when Indonesia’s new capital relocated to Kalimantan.

He said that among other things, through the construction of the Pan-Borneo Highway project, which is expected to be an economic catalyst for the people of Kalabakan and Tawau, apart from benefiting the state in general.

A total of 22 MPs from the government and opposition blocs debated the Supply Bill 2022, today.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama