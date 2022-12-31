Gov’t will protect SMEs from economic impact of China Covid-19 surge: Rafizi

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has given a guarantee that it will protect and assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the people if there is an economic impact from the rise in Covid-19 cases in China, Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli (pix) said.

He said with China being the second largest economy in the world, the hike in Covid-19 cases there must be monitored as what happens in that country will have an effect on a trading partner like Malaysia.

“This matter has been monitored at the ministerial (economy) level in the past two years (onset of Covid-19) and the experience (gained) throughout that two years (will be used) for improvements, efforts and actions to reduce (economic impact) in Malaysia,” he said.

Rafizi, who is Pandan MP, told reporters this after attending the Pandan parliamentary constituency ‘Kenduri Rakyat’ and the Back to School contribution programme here today.

China will reportedly reopen its borders on Jan 8, 2023 after nearly three years of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but there are concerns about this as there has been a significant spike in Covid-19 cases in the country recently.

When asked if Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) had received an invitation to the UMNO general assembly next month, Rafizi, who is also PKR deputy president, said the matter should be referred to the party secretary-general as all (party) correspondence goes to him.

“So far, we have not been informed (of the invitation) and there is no notice given yet on the (next) PKR political bureau meeting,” he said.

Asked further if PKR will attend the assembly should there be an invitation, Rafizi said that will be a collective decision by the party.

“Let us not jump the gun. If we are invited, the process is that the matter will be brought to the political bureau for a decision. I am currently waiting if it (the invitation) has been officially sent,” he said. - Bernama