Government agrees to resume 5 LRT 3 stations construction with a cost of RM4.7b

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to resume the construction of five Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT 3) stations that were previously cancelled with a cost of RM4.7 billion.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the five stations are Tropicana, Raja Muda, Temasya, Bukit Raja and Bandar Botanik.

“Reinstating these stations is expected to enhance and improve the public transportation network in the Klang Valley, benefiting two million residents,” he said at the tabling of the Budget 2024 in Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, he said the initial estimate on the Penang to Seberang Perai LRT as planned by the state government would amount to RM10 billion through a public-private partnership approach. -Bernama