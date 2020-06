PETALING JAYA: The government has allowed social gatherings such as wedding and engagement ceremonies, religious ceremonies and sosial celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries and reunion to begin starting from July 1 onwards.

Senior Minister (Defense) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the functions must wrap up within three to five hours, and the attendance capacity should not be more than 250 people at one time.

“However, this also depends on the venue where the gathering is held. If the venue can only fit 150, you should only have that capacity, do not try to squeeze 250 people in,“ he said in a televised press conference today.

He also said that buffet spread are allowed, but people are not allowed to take their own food; instead, they will be served by waiters and food servers.

“There should also be a health screening counter at the entrance of the venue and the exit must be different from the entrance. They also should not allow those with symptoms to attend the event, attendees must wear face masks and there must be a MySejahtera QR code scanned or manual recordings of who is attending,“ he said.

He added that if it is hard to control the crowd, the organisers are strongly advised to cancel the event.

On a related matter, Ismail Sabri said the Korban ritual in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha will be allowed to proceed.

However, it is only allowed at the mosque and surau or an area determined by the respective state religious authorities.