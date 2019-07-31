Government can study queue-cutting for haj by elderly

KUALA LUMPUR: Senior citizens may be allowed in the future to cut queue to perform the haj.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh said that, currently, cutting queues by senior citizens had not been established as a policy by the Pilgrims Fund Board (TH).

‘’To date, we are looking into how to reduce the waiting period. Among the moves implemented is stopping second haj registrations.

‘’But for senior citizens, queue-cutting has not been adopted as a policy by TH, yet it can be studied as a policy in future,’’ she said at an oral question-and-answer session in Dewan Negara today.

She said this when responding to an interjection by Dewan Negara president Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran who wanted to know if cutting queue was a TH policy.

Vigneswaran interjected following a supplementary question from Senator Datin Rahimah Mahamad who wanted to know what the government had done to prioritise senior citizens to perform the haj.

Fuziah told the senator that the waiting period for the haj was going up all the time and those registering with TH this month would have to wait 120 years to perform the haj.

As such, she said that the focus of the government currently was to find ways to shorten the waiting period to perform the haj by seeking to increase the quota every year. — Bernama