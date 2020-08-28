Government extends RMCO to Dec 31

PETALING JAYA: The government has announced that the recovery movement control order (RMCO) has been extended from its original deadline Aug 31 to Dec 31 this year.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said this is due to the Covid-19 infection cases continuing to rise within and outside of Malaysia in view of the World Health Organisation’s estimation that the battle against the virus will take a longer time than expected.

“Although the spread of the Covid-19 infections in Malaysia is still under control, the government still wants to curb the clusters that may come up in this country and to prevent community infection,“ he said in a televised address today.

He also said with the extension, the authorities can still take action against violators under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 1988 and ensuring all will abide by the standard operating procedure that was set up by the government.

In line with the extension, he also announced that the government’s Covid-19 Fund would continue receiving donations until Dec 31.

“Contributions to the fund will be used to help Covid-19 victims and provide necessities to combat the pandemic,” he said.

The fund was set up on March 10 to assist those who had lost their incomes or were financially affected by Covid-19.

Muhyiddin also pointed out that he agrees with the Health Ministry to raise the compound limit to make it twice or thrice the current compound limit, which is RM1,000.

“The suggestion by the Health Ministry to increase the compound has my support, as those who violate the law should be punished appropriately. But, the law has to be amended first,“ he said.

He also said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry is in talks with the manufacturers of face masks in order to reach to a consensus on whether can price of face masks be lowered down, as face masks must be used when going to public places throughout RMCO.

“This can lessen the burden of the people,“ he said.