Government for all Malaysians

SUNGAI LONG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured the people that government will reflect the hopes and aspirations of all Malaysians.

While he stressed that the special position of the Malays and Islam as the religion of the Federation will be protected, he said: “Good governance and no corruption are fundamental in his new government.

“Malaysia was formed over 60 years ago. We have multiple ethnicities and races here. None should be marginalised under my administration.

“We have convincing numbers. We agreed to form the government with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) under the fundamentals of having good governance, looking after the welfare of ordinary people, which includes (managing) the cost of living and rejecting corruption,“ he said.

Anwar said he is proud that the new government can provide Malaysians with a sense of confidence, and added that recovering the nation’s economy is among his (soon-to-be-formed) Cabinet’s priorities.

“Even today, you can see that our ringgit strengthened. Bursa Malaysia is much stronger and fresher. Our main focus is to recover Malaysia’s economy,“ he said.

Anwar announced that next Monday (Nov 28) will be a public holiday.

Meanwhile, PH member of Parliament (MP) for Subang, Wong Chen, described the experience of witnessing the Pakatan Harapan chairman becoming the Prime Minister as an “emotional experience”.

“When I saw him at 1.30pm, I hugged him and I almost cried. To think back that he waited for 24 years for this moment,“ he told theSun.

Wong Chen said the work will start right away but he said the party needs to be thankful for the opportunity given by the people.

MP for Hang Tuah Jaya, Adam Adli said he believed the new government will change the course of the future of the country with great will and honest intention.

“I feel a bit scared. It’s good to feel that way as it will keep us in check and ensure we are very careful in all that we do as we will be judged by our actions.

“The expectation this time is quite huge as people want change and they have a lot of hopes, especially among young people. But we will all do our best,” he said.