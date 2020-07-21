Government gives assurance water tariff will not be increased - Tuan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has given the assurance that it will not increase the water tariff as the people are faced with economic burdens and the Covid-19 pandemic which has not yet ended, said Water and Environment Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix).

The government will in fact bear the cost for the benefit of the people as they face this critical situation.

“I want to stress that in the current situation where the people are faced with economic burdens and the on-going Covid-19 pandemic, I want to give the government’s assurance that the water tariff will not be increased.

“As a concerned government, it will bear the costs, with various offers (of assistance), we give the assurance that the people do not have to worry in the current critical times,” he said during the question-and-answer session of the Dewan Rakyat here today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (PH-Hulu Langat) who asked if the government can guarantee that water tariffs here will not be raised after the Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant is handed over to Pengurusan Air Selangor. -Bernama