KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to give a special aid in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration amounting to RM450 each to almost 1.5 million federal civil servants for Grade 56 and below.

In a statement, which was issued by the Prime Minister’s Office today, a RM225 aid would also be given to 0.8 million government pensioners in appreciation of their deeds and services.

“The reliefs, which will be given in preparation for the 2019 Hari Raya, will be paid on May 24.

“The supports to the civil servants and government pensioners involve an estimated financial allocation of RM855 million,“ said the statement. — Bernama