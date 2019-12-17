Government hands over RM75m to pondok, tahfiz schools

PUTRAJAYA: The government today handed over allocations totalling RM75 million to registered pondok schools and tahfiz institutions to strengthen and empower the religious educational institutions nationwide.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof (pix) said the allocation from the 2019 Budget, with a total of RM25 million to tahfiz institutions and RM50 million to the pondok schools, was distributed as the government’s commitment to ensure a sustainable development of the two institutions.

He said the allocation, which would benefit 617 registered tahfiz institutions and 130 pondok schools, could be used for designated purposes such as education, safety, health and hygiene.

“It is hoped that the allocation can be well utilised including upgrading the infrastructure to erase any negative perception towards the two institutions,“ he said at the handing over ceremony here.

Mujahid said the government announced a similar allocation for both institutions next year in the 2020 Budget. — Bernama