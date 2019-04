KUALA LUMPUR: The government has no plans to formulate a law to ban party hopping among members of political parties, said deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (pix).

He said this was based on Article 10 (1) (c) of the Federal Constitution which gave the right to the people in the country to form associations.

‘’As such, currently, the government is of the opinion that the right to form associations is inclusive of the right to join any party,’’ he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Mohamed Hanipa was answering to a question from Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) who wanted to know if the government planned to create such an act.

According to the deputy Minister, if such a law was made, it might be challenged and declared as unconstitutional. — Bernama