PUTRAJAYA: The government may introduce a law to make stalking a criminal offence, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

It would obtain the views of various stakeholders, including NGOs and members of the public, he said in a statement today.

“Stalking can cause the victims to undergo emotional disturbance and disrupt their life routines, affecting their jobs and responsibility to their families,” he said.

Last Tuesday, in an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Liew said the government had begun discussions for the introduction of an anti-stalking law and welcomed the views of NGOs and women’s rights groups.

Liew said several countries had long enforced laws against stalking and took swift action when reports were made to the authorities, besides imposing penalties on the offenders.

He said the existing laws in the country did not provide for any action against stalking because it was difficult to prove unless the victims had suffered physical injury.

“This modern crime can start just with disturbance via SMS, social media platforms, telephone calls and email,” he said.

Liew said the crime could develop into stalking to strike fear in the victims. — Bernama