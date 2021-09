WHILE cigarette smoking is on a downtrend due to the success of anti-tobacco campaigns by the government and greater awareness of a healthy lifestyle, there has been an alarmingly rapid growth in the popularity of vaping.

While the vaping culture has had run-ins with the government since 2014, by and large it has benefited from a lack of regulation and an explosion in terms of market choices, especially from China.

A variety of vaping devices and vape potions or juices are readily available and easily accessible to everyone in Malaysia. With just a click of a button online, anyone can get a hold of this device and be hooked.

Furthermore, vape potions have a variety of flavour options that one can go for, from creme brulee to bubble-gum, and there is no standardised amount of how much nicotine or other substances that can be mixed in the potion.

There is no regulation, no oversight body and definitely no industry standards to guide what goes into the mix and what is the “correct” level of mixes.

Not to mention that vape liquids also have high nicotine concentration levels (up to 5% or higher), which increases dependence on the substance. In short, if you are on it you will be addicted to it.

There has been much evidence, in the US in particular, where users have had severe cases of lung damage due to either low safety standards of vaping devices or dangerous vaping substances.

While there may be some truth to the claim that this alternative to cigarettes is a safer option than smoking cigarettes – and that is missing the point here – the bigger problem is it lures new users who may have not smoked a cigarette before.

This is particularly true for youth.

Vaping is not just a trend, but it is also a cheap thrill for young people.

It is far cheaper to buy vaping products than to buy cigarettes, which are expensive due to high taxes imposed by the government.

Last year, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced during Budget 2021 that the government would introduce a vape tax.

This is a step in the right direction, but the proposed tax is too low at 40 sen per ml of vaping liquid, which is less than 10 US cents.

The move by the Finance Ministry pales in comparison with developed countries like South Korea, which through a combination of taxes rakes in close to US$1.50 per ml of liquid nicotine.

Setting the vape liquid tax at such a low rate will make vaping, which is already appealing to youths, all the more appealing.

This goes against the very essence of what the government should be doing, which is to guard youths from vaping and to stub out smoking overall.

The government must do more when it comes to preventing youths from vaping and one clear way to do it is to make sure that the tax on vaping liquid, especially ones with nicotine, is set higher, possibly closer to other tobacco products.

It must send a strong signal that it understands the risks of vaping and the repercussions it will have on youths.

Will the Finance Ministry bear responsibility for the uptick in the vaping culture in Malaysia with such low taxes on vaping liquid? Will the Health Ministry please offer some advice to the Finance Ministry?

Dr Chong CL

Segamat