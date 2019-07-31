Government pensioner loses RM179,890 in Macau scam

GEORGE TOWN: A government pensioner in Bayan Lepas lost RM179,890 after falling prey to a Macau Scam syndicate.

Southwest Police chief Supt A. A. Anbalagan said the 69-year-old woman was initially contacted by a “police officer” who claimed she was involved in illegal online gambling in Kuala Lumpur.

“The woman, a former school clerk and a widow denied any involvement in the crime but the suspect threatened that police would detain her if she refused to cooperate,“ he said.

He said the man persuaded the victim into transferring her money into another bank account by warning her that Bank Negara would block her account.

Out of fear, the victim followed the man’s instructions and transferred her life’s savings of RM179,890 in several transactions into an account number provided by the latter, said Anbalagan.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama