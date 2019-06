KUALA LUMPUR: The Federation of Private Medical Associations Malaysia (FPMPAM) and the Addiction Medicine Associations of Malaysia (AMAM) have applauded the government for its decision over the decriminalisation of drug addicts.

Dr Steven KW Chow, the president of both associations, noted that the medical fraternity had long appealed for a compassionate approach to the management of those afflicted by drug addiction and advocated for the important role of medication assisted theraphy (MAT) together with psychosocial intervention at all levels of the community.

“We fully support this policy decision and will offer our services and resources to the government to help curb the ever rising danger of addiction,“ he said in a statement.

Dr Chow said the scientific evidence of addiction as a chronic brain disorder was irrefutable.

He further said that amendments to relevant provisions in the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 would enable those in addiction to legally and confidently seek medical treatment.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that drug addicts in this country were no longer seen as criminals who must be punished but were patients in need of treatment and rehabilitation.

This follows a discussion between the Home Ministry and the Health Ministry in Putrajaya which concurred on the need to decriminalise drug addicts. - Bernama