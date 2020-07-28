Government respects the decision of the court against Najib: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government respects the decision of the court to convict Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak of all seven charges involving RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

The Prime Minister at the same time urged all parties to continue to place their trust in the country’s legal and judicial system as an independent and neutral institution.

“I understand the feelings and sentiments of my friends towards the decision that has been made by the court.

“Nevertheless, I would like to emphasise that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will always uphold the principle of the rule of law,“ he said in a statement here, tonight.

Muhyiddin said the government also respected Najib’s right to appeal against the sentence imposed by the court.

“Let us together give space to the legal process to ensure that justice can be upheld,“ said Muhyiddin.

Najib, 67, was today found guilty of seven charges involving criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and misuse of position involving RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali made the decision after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in proving the case on all charges against Najib.

The Pekan Member of Parliament was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for every three charges of CBT cases and every money laundering case while 12 years imprisonment and a fine of RM210 million or five years imprisonment in cases of abuse of position.

However, Najib only had to serve 12 years in prison after Mohd Nazlan ordered the prison sentence to run concurrently. - Bernama