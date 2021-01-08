Government’s main task is to ensure political stability, be functional - Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7: The main task of the government now is to ensure political stability to enable it discharge its duties and responsibilities well to fulfil the people’s hope and aspiration, said newly- appointed Pahang Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Saifuddin, who is also Pahang Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief, said the people are going through a tough time and it is the government’s duty to ease their burden and develop their future.

“The people are placing their hope on the government to serve to the best of its ability as a caring government, not one involved in endless politicking,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Saifuddin, who is Communications and Multimedia Minister, reiterated the unanimous stand of the Bersatu supreme council in pledging full support to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the Prime Minister, PN chairman and Bersatu president.

He said all quarters should now unite and rally behind the leadership and party to support the prime minister in battling the COVID-19 pandemic and driving economic recovery.

"We are focusing on both these matters at the moment. Although we are also facing a political crisis, we are dealing with it in a wise and an orderly manner," he said.

He also took the opportunity to thank the Prime Minister for entrusting him with the posts in Bersatu and PN.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin, who is also Indera Mahkota MP, said the party's current focus in Pahang was on efforts to help flood victims, with the Pahang Bersatu Secretariat already channelling aid to the flood-affected areas.

He said he would also be holding a Pahang Bersatu Leadership Council meeting soon to map out Bersatu's agenda at the state level, as well as to formulate a plan to further develop PN in Pahang.- Bernama