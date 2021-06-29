Government service counters to resume physical operation Thursday — KSN

PUTRAJAYA: Government service counters, which have not been physically opened during Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN), will resume operation nationwide beginning July 1 (Thursday) with certain operational procedures, says Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Government service counters have not been physically operating since June 1, excluding health service, police stations and international entry points involving customs, immigration and quarantine.

Mohd Zuki said government decided to do so, after scrutinising the pressing need to open its counters, based on public feedback.

He said the opening will involve services that cannot be carried out online with not more than 50 percent of counter staff capacity, and is available only on appointment.

“Heads of departments must ensure all Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP), issued by the National Security Council and Ministry of Health, are adhered at all time, in balancing optimum service delivery to clients and to prevent Covid-19 at the workplace,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama