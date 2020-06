KUALA LUMPUR: The government will draft policies to support the growth of the gig economy and the welfare of its workers, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

A total of RM75 million would be allocated to empower the sector, he said.

“A matching grant of up to RM50 million will be allocated for platforms of the gig economy to enable them to contribute to the Social Security Organisation’s Employment Injury Scheme and Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) i-Saraan Scheme.

“RM25 million will be allocated to the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) for the Global Online Workforce (GLOW) program which will train Malaysians to earn income from serving international clients while working online from home,” he said.

Muhyiddin said this when announcing the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) which was televised live today.

The gig economy is a free market trend characterised by short-term contracts or freelance work done by individuals or organisations.

It is driven by the digital environment and the readiness by applications that directly communicate information. — Bernama