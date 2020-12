KUALA LUMPUR: Following the reduction of Covid-19 infection cases in several states, the government today decided to end the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in most states.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the move was done after considering the current and expected impact on the economic recovery if CMCO is extended.

“The country is expected to suffer a GDP loss of RM300 million a day if CMCO is continued and this will result in a decline in the labour market and household spending, investment uncertainty, permanent job loss, business closure and other effects either directly or indirectly.

“Therefore, the government needs to consider all aspects in formulating any approach to create a balance between maintaining public health and impact on the economy,“ he told a press conference here, today.

The CMCO in the following states would be lifted as scheduled tomorrow:

Penang except for Mukim 12 (southwest), Mukim 13 (northeast), while Flat Jalan Paya Terubong, Relau and Flat Desa Bistari, Batu Uban will be placed under enhanced MCO (EMCO) from Dec 7 to 20.

Perak except for Kinta district, Mukim Teja (Kampar district) and Mukim Changkat Jong (Hilir Perak district) where the CMCO will continue starting Dec 7 until 20, while the EMCO in Zone B and Zone C of Taman Meru 2C, Ipoh, Perak will end today.

Langkap Immigration Detention Depot and its quarters in Hilir Perak will be placed under EMCO from Dec 6 to 19.

Kelantan except for Kota Bharu, Machang, Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas where the CMCO will be extended from Dec 7 to 20, while Madrasah Ad-Diniah Al Falahiah, Kg Dalam Huma, Bukit Awang, Pasir Puteh will be placed under EMCO for the same period.

Putrajaya

Negeri Sembilan except for Seremban and Port Dickson where the CMCO will be extended until Dec 20.

Meanwhile, the CMCO for Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will be extended until Dec 20 following the increase in Covid-19 cases, except for Sabak Bernam, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor which will return to the recovery MCO (RMCO).

At the same time, he said the CMCO in Kulim, Kedah which is supposed to end tomorrow will be extended until Dec 20 as there are 334 positive cases for its cluster.

In Johor, the CMCO in Mersing will be lifted tomorrow as scheduled, while the CMCO in Kota Tinggi will be extended until Dec 20 and three districts namely Johor Bahru, Batu Pahat and Kulai will be placed under CMCO from Dec 7 to 20.

-Bernama