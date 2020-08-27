Government to improve ESSCom areas, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will amend and improve the area and time of the curfew in the hotspot areas of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) based on intelligence and information from security forces, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Home Minister I Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said (pix) said the government would also identify safe areas as free from curfews.

“ESSCom together with Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali through the State Security Committee will always reviewing issues related to the curfew which has been in place since July 19, 2014,“ he said.

According to him, the ESSCom operating area covers 10 districts with seven districts namely Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran are still under a 14-day curfew.

Replying to an additional question from Fong Kui Lun (PH-Bukit Bintang) on ESSCom’s achievements in combating encroachment in Sabah waters, Ismail said good relations between Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia also played a role.

He said the Op Benteng operation also recorded various successes including detaining foreign fishermen.

“On June 12 in Sandakan, a total of 1,456 fishing boats were inspected, 12 Filipino fishermen were detained while Op Benteng on Aug 26 in Tawau, 2,776 fishing boats were inspected and 29 fishing boats with 111 Indonesian fishermen were chased out,“ he said. -Bernama