Government to set up RCI into Tommy Thomas’ memoir

PETALING JAYA: The government has agreed to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate the claims made by former attorney-general (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’ (pix) memoir, ‘My Story: Justice In the Wilderness.

FMT reported that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said clarified that the RCI’s objective is to uncover the truth and submit suggestions to the administration for the reformation of the nation’s legal institutions.

The Pengerang MP also said that the RCI was not to point fingers at any specific party.

She added that the RCI will investigate at a wider scope, not restricted to the recommendations submitted by the special task force formed in 2021 to study the allegations made in the memoir.

The task force had reported 19 issues with the book and it was found to have committed four offences under the Penal Code, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

Azalina stressed that the government takes these misconduct allegations seriously as they were made by someone holding a position in high office.

“This is because transparency and accountability are the basis of people’s trust in the administration of justice and government institutions,” she said.