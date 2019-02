KUALA LUMPUR: The government will study any proposal to establish a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into a recent claim of judicial misconduct, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The Prime Minister said he was aware of the claim by Court of Appeal judge Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer in an affidavit that contained the shocking revelation.

“Yes, I know something has been voiced by this man. I’m not in the position to comment on this because, you know, we don’t really run down the judiciary openly but, of course, we have our private opinion.

“Any proposal made to the government will be studied by the government and, if necessary, we will do (set up an RCI),“ he said when asked whether the government would have an RCI on the matter.

Dr Mahathir spoke at a press conference after chairing a meeting of the Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council here.

Justice Hamid, in a 63-page affidavit filed yesterday in support of an application by Sangeet Kaur Deo, revealed, among others, explosive and detailed information in relation to numerous incidences of alleged judicial interference within the Malaysian judiciary, including alleged judicial interference in Karpal Singh’s sedition appeal decision at the Court of Appeal. — Bernama